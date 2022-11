El Cajon leaders say homeless hotel vouchers increase crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent months it was revealed that San Diego County is housing a disproportionate amount of homeless individuals in the city of El Cajon through hotel/motel voucher programs.

Residents and local leaders claim that these voucher programs increase crime in the surrounding neighborhoods.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in El Cajon where continuants are increasingly displeased with the situation.