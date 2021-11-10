El Cajon man arrested for allegedly shooting domestic partner

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A 32-year-old El Cajon resident was arrested for allegedly shooting his domestic partner Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the area of 200 S. Mollison Ave. at about 4:27 p.m. Tuesday and located the victim, who had been shot in the upper back near the shoulder.

A witness had reported hearing a single gunshot, followed by a woman running from the area.

Shortly afterward, officers were able to detain the suspect as he was walking away from his apartment where the shooting took place and where the couple lived together, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Neither party was identified.