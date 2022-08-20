El Cajon man found dead after SWAT team standoff in burning home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An apparently suicidal man who holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School today following a fire that damaged the residence was found dead following an hours-long law enforcement standoff, authorities said.

The blaze in the 700 block of North Fourth Street in unincorporated El Cajon was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage of the home burning, Lt. Scott Roller said. When they got word about the possibly armed occupant of the residence, however, the crews backed off and called for assistance from deputies.

After the patrol personnel and crisis negotiators tried in vain for nearly two hours to persuade the man — who was described as distraught and threatening self-harm — to disarm himself and exit the house, they called in special weapons and tactics personnel, the lieutenant said.

As the stalemate got underway, deputies closed the street between Madison and Naranca avenues. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the SWAT team entered the home and found the man dead. His cause of death was not immediately clear, Roller said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.