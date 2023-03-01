El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announces candidacy for Congressional District 51

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives in California’s 51st Congressional District.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Congress,” said Wells. “I have spent my entire life serving this community, and I am eager to bring that same level of dedication and passion to Congress. The residents of the 51st Congressional District deserve a representative who will fight tirelessly to strengthen our economy and our national security and I am committed to being that representative.”

Wells has been the Mayor of El Cajon since 2013, and has been one of the leading voices in opposition to the Democrat-led County Board of Supervisors failed homelessness response and became very popular for his common-sense opposition to the county’s overreaching COVID-19 regulations.

“I am running for Congress because I believe that our country needs bold, assertive leadership,” said Wells. “Urgent action is needed to address the catastrophe of homelessness and the untreated mentally ill and to demand real border security and roll back the suicidal border policies of the Biden Administration.” continued Wells. “I’ve observed our current congresswoman long enough to know that she is unwilling to act to protect our community,” Wells concluded.

The 51st Congressional District includes the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, and the City of San Diego communities of Scripps Ranch, Rancho Penasquitos, San Carlos, the College Area, Allied Gardens and many others.

Wells will be campaigning against Democrat incumbent, Sara Jacobs.

Wells joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his announcement and what he plans to do on the campaign trail.

If you want more of this, I’m not the man for the job. But, if you aren’t a billionaire and believe we already pay enough taxes, I am ready to be your next Congressional representative. https://t.co/hPRw65anMG — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) March 1, 2023

For Immediate Release: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells Announces Candidacy for Congressional District 51. pic.twitter.com/AMdWkPoSoz — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) March 1, 2023