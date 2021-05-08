El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announces he still cease wearing a face covering





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells recently made an announcement on Facebook that has some questioning his decision to end wearing a face covering.

“I am no longer going to be wearing a mask. I’ve been vaccinated for COVID and in my estimation, I cannot give it and I can’t get it, and I no longer want to participate in the political theater,” he said in the video.

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to disclose further reasoning and reactions to his decision.