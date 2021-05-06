El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announces he will stop wearing a face covering





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Mayor of El Cajon, Bill Wells, posted a video to Facebook on May 3 in which he announced that he would no longer wear a mask.

“I am no longer going to be wearing a mask. I’ve been vaccinated for COVID and in my estimation, I cannot give it and I can’t get it, and I no longer want to participate in the political theater,” Mayor Wells said in the video.

He said that those who want to continue wearing masks may do so, adding, “But it’s time for the rest of us to get back to life.”

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the social media post and his decision.

The CDC has stated that the risk of contracting COVID-19 after full vaccination is possible, but very rare.

Byrnes questioned Mayor Wells, asking about the risk of spreading the virus, rather than contracting it himself, to which he said that the focus should fall back on the low percentage of risk.