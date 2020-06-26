El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells discusses how the city is addressing police reform

EL CAJON (KUSI) – As cities around the country make changes to their police forces amid growing calls to “defund the police,” San Diego County Mayors are working to make adjustments to their police forces as well.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said he had around 1,400 comments sent in from residents voicing their opinions on the budget. About 500 of them in favor of defunding the police, while the rest were in support of the police departments.

In the end, El Cajon City Council decided to give staff what they asked for, policing. Wells said El Cajon also gave and additional $120,000 to save a cut police program.

Mayor Wells discussed the city’s budget with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.