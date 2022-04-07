El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells doesn’t think Hasan Ikhrata should resign for wasting taxpayer money on steaks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to a report on eye source, an internal audit of the San Diego Association of Governments revealed some shocking information about spending.

The audit shows taxpayers footed the bill for meals and other extras for SANDAG staff and leaders on non-workdays.

This audit shows $70,000 at local restaurants and $25,000 on non working days and they couldn’t provide receipts.

KUSI did reach out to the CEO of SANDAG – Hasan Ikrata for comment on the audit but he “respectfully declined”.

The question is, should Hasan Ikrata resign for this gross misuse of taxpayer money? Mayor Bill Wells doesn’t think that it’s an issue of resignation but does warn that this issue could lead to bigger problems with taxpayer money within SANDAG.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talks with El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, about his reaction to hearing these accusations about SANDAG misusing taxpayer dollars.

