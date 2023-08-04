El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells: License plate readers will help keep criminals off the streets





EL CAJON (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon is following the lead of San Diego with the approval to use 500 “Smart Streetlights” to track and read license plates on vehicles.

El Cajon Police and Mayor Bill Wells are in support of the Smart Streetlight program, as they say they take public safety very seriously in El Cajon.

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the license plate readers will help authorities keep criminals off the street without invading people’s privacy.