El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells on the city’s new rental and utility assistance program

EL CAJON (KUSI) – On May 12 , the El Cajon City Council approved allocating over $800,000 of its Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds for several COVID response programs. These funds were granted to the City as part of the March 27, 2020 CARES Act. Per City Council direction, a large portion of the funding will be used for rental and utility assistance with the aim of helping those most vulnerable to loss of employment.

These services will be provided by area nonprofits through a contract with the City. The purpose of this program is to assist low-income El Cajon residents experiencing financial hardships during this time. The program is to support El Cajon residents who have existing leases and are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Due to limited funding, there is a limit to the first 150 eligible applicants. Online and over the phone applications will be accepted through the following service providers beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020:

