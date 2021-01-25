El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells reacts to California lifting stay at home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Citing improving conditions in hospitals, state health officials Monday lifted all regional stay-at-home orders, including in the 11-county Southern California region, but counties will still be subject to the tight regulations of the restrictive “purple” tier of economic reopening guidelines.

The regional stay-at-home order was imposed in Southern California late last year when intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The regional capacity subsequently dropped to an adjusted 0%.

But state officials said Monday that with hospitalization numbers trending downward, four-week projections now indicate ICU capacity will rise above the 15% threshold.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomas Aragon, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer- term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Although the state order has been lifted, individual counties are still able to impose stricter restrictions than the state.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined Good Morning San Diego with his reaction to California lifting stay at home order.

Wells said about the people of El Cajon, ” I am happy for them. Back to work, back to normal life to some degree. I mean not close but we are getting there and hopefully close to getting kids back in school.”