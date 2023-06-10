El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells reacts to Todd Gloria’s “call to action”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) this week released the topline results from the 2023 WeAllCount Point-in-Time Count, a one-night snapshot of the minimum number of homeless people in San Diego County.

The 2023 Point-in-Time Count found no less than 10,264 individuals experiencing homelessness across our region. This number includes 5,171 unsheltered San Diegans with 5,093 individuals in shelters and transitional housing. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness asks the public to remember this is a minimum number as the challenge of finding every unsheltered person in a car, encampment, or under a bridge, is impossible.

But new this year, the RTFH partnered with the California Department of Transportation to reach and count homeless people in encampments on Caltrans property, property they were unable to count in previous years. The RTFH says this led to an additional 661 people being counted this year.

The announcement comes just days before the San Diego City Council is scheduled to learn about the City’s new Comprehensive Shelter Strategy and consider the Unsafe Camping Ordinance proposed by Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. The proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available and would ban tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas, such as in parks and canyons and near schools, transit stations and homeless shelters – regardless of shelter capacity.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria immediately held a press conference to discuss the 22% increase, as he used the opportunity to blame the other Mayors in San Diego County. Gloria called on them to build shelters and facilities in their cities, explaining that the City of San Diego can’t do it all.

Meanwhile, El Cajon is spending more per capita on homelessness than the city of San Diego while housing far more than the city’s share of unsheltered.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss his view of Mayor Todd Gloria’s blame shifting.