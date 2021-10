El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells saves woman mauled by a dog





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Last month, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells saved a neighbor who was being attacked by a dog.

The elderly woman was walking her small dog, when a pit bull terrier ran from across the street and attacked. Mayor Wells and his wife were outside working on their yard when it happened. He recounted his heroic actions with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney.