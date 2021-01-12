El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says COVID-19 regulations hurt businesses

EL CAJON (KUSI) – -El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, has been an advocate for businesses defying public health orders and said he would not use his police force to enforce the public health orders.

Mayor Wells joined Good Morning San Diego and said,” I would focus on the biz grants, the notion that the health orders have a significant impact on businesses owned by recent immigrants and minority populations, that restaurants have gone above and beyond to create safe environments only to have an arbitrary rule shut them down. ”