El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells slams SANDAG’s $163 billion transportation plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments is updating its $160 billion transportation plan, with hopes of building more public transportation throughout the county.

But, the plan includes an extremely controversial measure that would charge San Diegans a set price for every mile they travel in California, a brand new mileage tax.

The proposed plan comes as gas prices are at an all-time high, and inflation quickly on the rise under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

The tax fund more busses and trolleys in San Diego County, in the name of climate change.

The unelected Executive Director of SANDAG, Hasan Ikhrata, is a supporter of the plan, explaining that public transit should have been built in the area many decades ago.

On the other hand, many Republican elected officials are standing strong in opposition to the plan filled with tax hikes.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is one of those opposed, and detailed his opposition on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The actual vote to approve the plan will be held on December 10th, 2021.

