El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells to perform benefit concert for East County Transitional Living Center

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells will be performing a benefit concert for the East County Transitional Living Center.

The benefit concert will feature Mayor Wells and friends on September 26.

Mayor Wells himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the benefit concert for the East County Transitional Living Center.

He described the East County Transitional Living Center as the most impactful homeless outreach program in the entire county.

The East County mayor has been playing several musical instruments since his days in junior high.

The concert tickets will also include a silent auction and painting demonstration.