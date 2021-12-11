El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, votes in favor of what’s best for East County in SANDAG meeting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, about the newly voted on 2021 Transportation Plan.

The San Diego Association of Governments’ board of directors passed the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan without the controversial road mileage tax Friday, but questions remain as to how the regional transportation agency will fund the $160 billion plan.

Conservative groups balked not only at the price tag, but also a perceived unfairness as to how the plan would be funded, who would bear that burden and to what end.

“In SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan, the only thing `regional’ about it is the financial burden that will be on the back of every county resident,” said Poway Mayor and former Chairman of the SANDAG Board Steve Vaus. “For people living in North or East County, they will be paying the taxes for something they will never use — public transit.”

