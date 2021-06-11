El Cajon Mayor Cautiously Optimistic About Getting Back To Normal Life





EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bills Wells joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss how he feels about finally opening up.

Mayor Wells has been outspoken since day one to keep businesses open.

“I am cautiously optimistic about reopening and saying goodbye to masks. I am concerned about the state and the county holding on to the state of emergency status and Cal OSHA being very unclear as to masks and vaccinations and flirting with violating HIPPA laws,” said Wells.