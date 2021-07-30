El Cajon Mayor discusses new CDC mask recommendations

EL CAJON (KUSI) – While COVID-19 cases continue to surge in San Diego County, the region continues to make progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, with 70% of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, the Health and Human Services Agency reported.

Public health officials in San Diego County are recommending mask-wearing indoors for everyone.

The announcement came late Tuesday afternoon, hours after a comparable change in national policy was put into effect by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the mask recommendation.