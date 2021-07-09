El Cajon Mayor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help





EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said he doesn’t want people going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated after a White House official recently said the effort could vaccine promotion.

Wells joined Good Morning San Diego to share his concerns about door-to-door vaccine help. “I feel that the very fact that the United States government will be knocking on your door will so many with fear and this makes the vaccines much more coercive,” said Wells.

The White House coronavirus response coordinator said Thursday that the best people to talk about vaccinations are local doctors and faith and community leaders, who may go door to door.