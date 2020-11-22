El Cajon Mayor gives update on businesses adjusting to purple tier restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to rising cases statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday pushed the vast majority of California counties into the purple tier.

With purple-tier restrictions in place, many nonessential businesses were required to move to outdoor-only operations. These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.

Newsom also announced California counties in the state’s “purple” tier will be subject to a curfew prohibiting all “nonessential” activities and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The “limited Stay At Home Order” applies to all counties in the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus monitoring system, purple, which includes Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 5 a.m. Dec. 21.

El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, joined Good Morning San Diego to give an update on how businesses are adjusting to purple tier restrictions.