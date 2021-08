El Cajon Mayor headlines concert on Saturday to benefit the homeless

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Live music, a silent auction, and a painting demonstration will all in the name to help the homeless Saturday at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place at the Magnolia Theater in El Cajon and will benefit the East County Transitional Living Center.

Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of the event.

