El Cajon Mayor is headlining a concert tonight to benefit the homeless

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells will headline a concert Saturday night at the Magnolia Theater in El Cajon to benefit the East County Transitional Living Center.

The concert’s doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Mayor Wells has put together a 12-piece band with Grammy Winner Jonni Glaser and a few celebrity guests, including Bob Taylor from Taylor Guitars and John from the John and Tammy Show on KSON.

Mayor Wells, a seasoned musician and saxophone player, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the event.