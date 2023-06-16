El Cajon Mayor responds to threats from San Diego Housing Commission

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells was witness to a message from Ryan Clumpner, the Vice Chair of the San Diego Housing Commission, containing threats to derail Mayor Wells’ political career and prevent his future election if he continues to speak out against the housing voucher program in El Cajon and San Diego County.

Mayor Wells has continually spoken out against Housing First in the state of California and its impact on San Diego.

Recently, I received a message from Ryan Clumpner (@RyanClumpner) the Vice Chair of the San Diego Housing Commission. This message contained a threat to derail my political career and prevent my future electoral success. The underlying motive behind this threat was my… pic.twitter.com/zMxG6oYhMz — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) June 14, 2023

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in El Cajon with the details.