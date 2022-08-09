El Cajon PD puts on Connecting with Cops to promote healthy community relations





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Connecting with Cops is a shopping event sponsored by Dick’s Sporting Goods to promote positive Law Enforcement interactions within the community.

Kacey McKinnon visited with the officers and youth who participated in the event and asked them about the significance of community outreach.

The El Cajon Police Dept. joined the ten pre-selected students for a ride from the station over to the shopping center, where they had breakfast and enjoyed a game of basketball. Afterwards students received gift cards of $150 to spend and 20% off their entire purchase.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is dedicated to connection and support for their communities. Over the past two years, they have had similar event partnerships involving their Carmel Mountain and Sports Arena locations.