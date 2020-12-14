El Cajon Police Officer struck by hit-and-run driver at El Cajon intersection





EL CAJON (KUSI) – An El Cajon police officer was hospitalized this morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at an El Cajon intersection.

The officer was on foot when he was struck by a black SUV, possibly a Ford, around 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of Avocado and Washington avenues, 10News reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Authorities shut down Washington Avenue between Magnolia and Avocado avenues for the investigation.