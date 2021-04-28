El Cajon residents continue fighting placement of sexually violent predators

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Community members fighting the placement of SVPs in their Mount Helix neighborhood have been encountering difficulties in obtaining files on one of the two predators, Merle Wakefield.

Supervisor Joel Anderson is expected to have a press conference April 28 at 10 a.m., in which he will outline the disproportionate placing of sexual offenders and SVPs in East County.

Sarah Thompson, who lives across the street from the house where the SVPs are slated to be placed, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates on their fight to keep the SVPs from being placed in their neighborhood.