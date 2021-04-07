El Cajon residents protesting placement of two sexually violent predators





EL CAJON (KUSI) – KUSI has been reporting on two sexually violent predators up for placement near El Cajon in the Mount Helix community.

Neighbors are holding a meeting tonight in an effort to fight the decision.

Public comment on the issue is open until April 9.

To comment, email the SAFE Task Force at: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.

For more information on submitting a comment, visit: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/bureaus/law-enforcement-services-bureau/support-services/safe-task-force

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joins us live from that neighborhood where the meeting is being held.