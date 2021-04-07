El Cajon residents protesting placement of two sexually violent predators
EL CAJON (KUSI) – KUSI has been reporting on two sexually violent predators up for placement near El Cajon in the Mount Helix community.
Neighbors are holding a meeting tonight in an effort to fight the decision.
Public comment on the issue is open until April 9.
To comment, email the SAFE Task Force at: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.
For more information on submitting a comment, visit: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/bureaus/law-enforcement-services-bureau/support-services/safe-task-force
KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joins us live from that neighborhood where the meeting is being held.