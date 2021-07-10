El Cajon Transitional Living Center begins ‘Phase Two of Building Hope for the Homeless’

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Transitional Living Center is combating increased homelessness by building two new transitional living centers.

Two dormitories will house over 100 single men and women and open up rooms for homeless families with children

Construction started on July 10 at 7 a.m. and continued until 7 p.m. at night with a goal of having drywall ready by the 12th hour.

Each building is 3,000 square feet.