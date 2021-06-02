El Cajon Valley High School celebrates Senior AVID class with a rock wall

El Cajon Valley math teach and AVID advisor Vicki St. John wanted to do something special for her students, especially given the past year. She came across the book “Climb On!” by Mount Everest climber John Beede and wanted to make it part of their program. She decided to reach out directly to the book’s author in order to strike a deal in which he would provide the books to her at his cost, and she would share her lesson plans with him so that other teachers and students in other parts of the country could benefit from the work.

The students really enjoyed the book but St. John wanted to make it memorable. This past year they haven’t been able to do a field trip so she brought the experience to the school campus. St. John was able to have a rock-climbing wall brought to campus!

The wall represents climbing and achieving your goals. Many of her ECVHS students had never rock climbed before. The experience gave the students a great way to cap off the last full week of school.