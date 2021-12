El Cajon’s businesses survived the pandemic through $2.5 million in grants

EL CAJON (KUSI) – As we head towards the holidays and the pandemic doesn’t seem to end, cities always plan for the worst. With significant loss of sales tax revenues, hiring freezes, and business budget cuts across the nation the City of El Cajon managed to keep many businesses open through grants.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, about the economy in El Cajon.