El Cajon’s Main Street Donuts & Deli forced to permanently close due to COVID-19 shutdowns

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego County business owners are waiting on guidance from the state about how to proceed now that San Diego County is off the watch list.

Many businesses fear having to permanently shut their doors if they don’t receive guidance soon.

They are willing to implement strict safety protocols in order to get customers back, but they don’t know what protocols the government will deem adequate to reopen.

Main Street Donuts & Deli in El Cajon told KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez they are unfortunately being forced to permanently close due to the government mandated shutdown orders.

Amanda Mirador, the General Manager said they just “couldn’t keep it going” without more funding.

The owner, also owns Mary’s Donut in Lakeside, so all the employees are now working there. “We decided to bring everyone over here. We brought our sandwiches here. We got everyone fully trained now so it’s like Mary’s Donuts and Main Street Deli over here” she explained.

They are trying to make the best of the unfortunate situation, but just can’t be sure how long they can last operating in this manner.