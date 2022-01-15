El Capitan coed tennis team earns first CIF title in school history

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Capitan High School’s first coed tennis team has just won their first tennis championship — making history for the young tennis team.

Head Coach Luke Slinko, Assistant Coach George Kovacevic, along with El Capitan Senior Brandon Rogers and Junior Audrey Cavanaugh, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the history-making championship.

The school’s coaches were able to take two separate programs and combine them well enough to win a championship.

Head Coach Slinko played tennis at El Capitan when he was younger, only to return and lead El Capitan to their first coed championship.