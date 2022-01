El Capitan Coed Tennis Team earns first CIF title in school history

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with head tennis coach at El Capitan High School, Luke Slinko, about they’re first CIF title.

Coach Slinko is dedicated to the tennis program at El Cap and always strives to provide the students with a fun and competitive attitude. His main goal is to get the students to love the game of tennis.