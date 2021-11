El Capitan quarterback, Savigon Yokley, talks with Paul Rudy as they get ready for the Silver Pigskin Gala





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, El Capitan High School’s quarterback Savigon Yokley came in to talk with Paul Rudy about his football career and what his future with academics and sports will hold for him.

He is not only a great quarterback he is also a Silver Pigskin Finalist for the Silver Pigskin Gala that will be held live at the Rock Church, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021.

