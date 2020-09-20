El Centro doctor uses Hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID-19 patients

Trump’s health agencies as well as Dr. Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, have cautioned that taking hydroxychloroquine to stave off the virus could be dangerous due to side effects.

EL CENTRO (KUSI) – A doctor in El Centro said he has treated almost 1,700 COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Z pac, and Zinc.

Dr. Brian Tyson from Valley Urgent Care joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he uses the controversial drug. Dr. Tyson said the drug is a safe and successful treatment for coronavirus patients.

Numerous rigorous tests of hydroxychloroquine, including a large one from Britain and one led by the National Institutes of Health, concluded that the anti-malaria drug was ineffective for treating hospitalized coronavirus patients.

