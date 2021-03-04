El Centro mass fatal crash under investigation of human smuggling

EL CENTRO (KUSI) – A crash about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico Border at Calexico killed 13 people and hospitalized another 13.

The crash was between a gravel-carrying big rig and an SUV carrying 25 people, which had a driver and a front seat, but no rear seats.

It was discovered later that the SUV had entered the U.S. through a hole in the fence at the border.

The crash, which occurred at an intersection, is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Homeland Security.

Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney, joined KUSI to discuss the crash which made national headlines.

Clayton mentioned that among a coterie of other actions needed regarding the causes of this tragedy, there needs to be more enforcement against the labor exploitation component of this event, which happened during the height of harvest in the agricultural region that grows vegetables to American supermarkets.