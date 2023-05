El Paso correspondent Gloria Pazmino elaborates on border crisis in Texas





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While San Diego prepares for a mass influx of asylum-seeking migrants to pass through the city, El Paso deals with a similar crisis.

Thousands of migrants are camping at the border of Juarez and El Paso waiting for the expiration of Title 42.

CNN correspondent Gloria Pazmino joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel and Teresa Sardina with details.