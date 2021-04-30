El Pollo Grill gives away tacos for Fernando Tatis Jr. home runs

El Pollo Grill has decided to keep the San Diego Padres fever going. After Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit 5 home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the Padres win the series, El Pollo Grill owner Victor Lopez wanted to do something. Lopez decided he would give away a free taco for every home run that Tatis hits for the rest of the season. They decided to cap it at a two taco max and it is per person. They are offering the deal at all three locations and three different types of tacos.