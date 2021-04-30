El Pollo Grill gives away tacos for Fernando Tatis Jr. home runs

Allie Wagner,
Posted:

Allie Wagner

El Pollo Grill has decided to keep the San Diego Padres fever going. After Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit 5 home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the Padres win the series, El Pollo Grill owner Victor Lopez wanted to do something. Lopez decided he would give away a free taco for every home run that Tatis hits for the rest of the season. They decided to cap it at a two taco max and it is per person. They are offering the deal at all three locations and three different types of tacos.

