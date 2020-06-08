Elaine LaLanne to speak at La Jolla Community Center’s virtual class

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Community Center is hosting a Virtual Classes and Distinguished Speaker Series Online.

One of the speakers is Elaine LaLanne, the 94 years-old widow of Jack Lalanne, who is known as “The Godfather Of Modern Fitness” for introducing weight training and nutrition to the masses.

Elaine will be speaking on fitness, health and longevity. This presentation is also free and open to the public.

