Elderly disabled woman assaulted in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An elderly disabled woman was assaulted and seriously injured in downtown San Diego, police said Saturday.

The victim, a 73-year-old homeless woman who uses a walker, was attacked near the corner of Fourth Avenue and B Street at 10:10 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit.

She was taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, the lieutenant said. Because of the serious nature of the woman’s injuries, investigators from the SDPD’s homicide unit were called to the scene.

“Detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses,” Dobbs said. “A man was seen in an altercation with the victim. He is described as a Black male in his forties, approximately six-feet tall and weighing 250 pounds.”

The suspect was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans and was last seen walking eastbound on 400 C Street, Dobbs said.

The victim has been identified, but her name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.