Marshall Faulk hosts The Celebrity Golf Championship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Celebrity Golf Association presents The Celebrity Championship with Celebrity Host Marshall Faulk.

Marshall Faulk is a former running back who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams.

He also played college football at San Diego State, where he was a two-time consensus All-American.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Marshall Faulk about his new position as host.

https://www.celebritygolfassociation.com/