Election 2020 and the race to race relations, how GOP and DNC are courting minority voters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and immigration attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined Good Morning San Diego to say the RNC courted traditional Democratic groups such as Black Voters with minority speakers.



Hispanics express concern over issues such as Trump’s emphasis on law and order,” said Valdes.

During the Republican National Convention President Trump‘s support among black voters rose nine percentage points, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.