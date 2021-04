Election day looms for Dr. Akilah Weber, candidate for 79th Assembly District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The special election for the 79th Assembly District race is Tuesday, April 6.

The 79th Assembly District seat vacated after Shirley Weber was appointed to Secretary of State.

Southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Chula Vista, Bonita, and National City are the regions in the 79th Assembly District.

Dr. Akilah Weber, candidate for the seat, joined KUSI to discuss the election and her candidacy.