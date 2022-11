Election Night recap with Tom Del Beccaro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Wave that was predicted to sweep the nation was more akin to a red puddle. While the House gained seats, the Senate remains a tossup.

Three pivotal Senate elections in Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia remain to be called.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro to discuss Election Night and the national trends that can be deduced from the turnout.