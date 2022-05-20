Elections are around the corner, what can leaders do to help homelessness and crime?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As elections are coming up later this year homelessness and crime are expected to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

California is a deep blue state with registered Democrats making up 46% of the voters and Republicans at 23%, some believe people will go a different direction at the polls this year.

Jason Roe, Republican Strategist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more on how some candidates are expected to capitalize on the lack of action from democratic leaders.