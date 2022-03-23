ElevatEd Classrooms wins first place at the Union Bank Start-Up Pitch Competition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was ladies hour on “Good Morning San Diego” and KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was talking with Jaclyn Sarnese about the local female entrepreneurs who swept the Connect All at the Jacobs Center’s fifth Union Bank Start-Up Pitch Competition.

Jaclyn Sarnese is the competitions first place winner and founder of ElevatEd Classrooms, professional development for educators with burnout and mental health issues.

Her winning pitch video: