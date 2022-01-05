Elite service members face harassment and punishment for seeking religious accomodation to COVID vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Federal Court recently granted an injunction for Navy SEALs challenging the DoD vaccine mandate. Elite service members face harassment for seeking accommodation to COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“Forcing a service member to choose between their faith and serving their country is abhorrent to the Constitution and America’s values,” said Mike Berry, General Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Punishing SEALs for simply asking for a religious accommodation is purely vindictive and punitive. We’re pleased that the court has acted to protect our brave warriors before more damage is done to our national security.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jeremy Dys, Special Counsel for Litigation and Communications at First Liberty Institute about the injunction.