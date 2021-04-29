Elmisa Cafe in Rancho Bernardo is surviving as restrictions loosen
Like so many restaurants the past year has been very tough. Elmisa Cafe opened their location in Rancho Bernardo in February 2020. Thankfully for the Jabbour family they have been able to thrive thanks to the support of the community. Eddy and his wife Roula had to close their other restaurants, as they were in business park locations. With their three daughters they have been able to keep Elmisa afloat. Eddy like so many other restaurant owners are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel as restrictions continue to loosen.