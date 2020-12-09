Elon Musk confirms he left California and moved to Texas

AUSTIN, TX (KUSI) – The founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, followed through on his warning to move out of California.

Musk has moved from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas. Musk revealed his move during The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council annual summit on Tuesday.

“First of all, Tesla and SpaceX obviously have massive operations in California. In fact, it’s worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California. SpaceX is the last aerospace company still doing significant manufacturing in California,” Musk explained. Continuing, “So, there used to be over a dozen car plants in California. And California used to be the center of aerospace manufacturing. My companies are the last two left, that’s a very important point to make.”

Musk told the paper’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, that while “there’s a lot of things that are really great about California,” he believes the state is taking its success for granted.

Last May, Musk threatened to leave California due to conflict over the state’s COVID-19 restrictions that shut down Tesla’s factory in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Musk’s tweeted the announcement that Tesla was filing a lawsuit against Alameda County for “acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”

Musk’s tweet went on to warn that “this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher reacted to Musk’s announcement with a profane tweet saying, “F*ck Elon Musk.” Musk responded to Assemblywoman Gonzalez with a simple, “Message received.”

Message received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

A few months later, Musk confirms his move to the Lone Star State, and was met with open arms by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and other Texas officials.

Welcome to Texas! ⁦@elonmusk⁩ Texas loves jobs & we’re very glad to have you as a Texan. https://t.co/VDgTGJIF7Z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 9, 2020